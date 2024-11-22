The Milwaukee Bucks have started to find some momentum as the start of the season wasn't good to them, and they'll look to continue that in their NBA Cup game against the Indiana Pacers. Giannis Antetokounmpo has stepped up over the past few games with the Bucks dealing with injuries, but his availability is in question after popping up on the injury report.

Antetokounmpo is dealing with right patella tendinopathy, and hopefully, the injury isn't serious to where he has to miss the game or any in the future. If the Bucks want to continue to keep making strides early in the season, it would be big if they had their star player available to play.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's injury status vs. Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo is probable to play against the Pacers, which is good news for the Bucks. The Pacers are still trying to find consistency this season, and the Bucks can take advantage of that. With both teams in the middle of the battle in the Eastern Conference, a win for either would be big as the season continues and for their NBA Cup chances.

The Bucks have not been the team that many expected to start the season, starting slow and not showing the dominance of years past. Khris Middleton hasn't returned as he's still recovering from ankle surgery, but for the most part, Damian Lillard and Antetokounmpo have been available.

Things have gotten to the point where rumors have gone around that Antetokounmpo may get traded due to the Bucks' slow start, but that seems unlikely to happen. As of now, the Bucks have to continue to battle and hope that they can go on a run at some point during the season to get back to where they want to be.

The Bucks loaded up with depth during free agency, but it hasn't paid off yet. Delon Wright, Taurean Prince, and Gary Trent Jr. were supposed to be solid pickups for the team, but so far, they haven't made much of an impact. When Middleton returns, things may change, but he also may be on a minutes restriction to start, and might not play back-to-backs.

At the end of the day, the Bucks still have enough talent to compete with the best of the best, and it shouldn't be long until they get it together and start stringing along more wins.