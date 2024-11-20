The Milwaukee Bucks are down bad to begin the 2024-25 season, which has trade buzz surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo. But, the Houston Rockets won't be one of those teams to pursue The Greek Freak if the Bucks did actually make him available.

The 10-5 Rockets are committed to their young core and have no interest in pulling off a blockbuster deal. Via Kelly Iko:

“The Rockets are not interested in breaking up their core for Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, sources tell The Athletic. Houston, sitting at 10-5 and a game out of first in the West, remains focused on developing its young players as a collective.”

Houston is playing well, with Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun leading the way. While Giannis would certainly help, they'd have to include at least a couple of their young pieces to make a trade happen.

Milwaukee is sitting at 5-9 right now despite Giannis showing out. He's averaging 31.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. Damian Lillard is also putting up numbers but outside of the star duo, there hasn't been a ton of production. Plus, Khris Middleton has still yet to play this season.

While the Rockets just lost a nailbiter to the Bucks, they're a very promising squad. Aside from Green and Sengun, Houston has a nice mix of youth and experience. Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, and Steven Adams are leaders and have been around the Association for a while, while the young guns continue to improve.

It is hard to imagine any organization not giving up whoever the Bucks want if Giannis were actually available. We're talking about arguably the most dominant player in the league. He is truly a game-changer on both ends of the floor.

All the trade speculation is just that at the moment — speculation. However, Houston appears to be happy with their roster as it stands.