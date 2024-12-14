The Milwaukee Bucks will play the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Cup Semifinals on Saturday in Las Vegas. Milwaukee is looking to advance to the Finals, but will two of their best players be available for the game? Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are both listed on the NBA injury report.

Antetokounmpo is dealing with right patella tendinopathy. Middleton is listed on the injury report with bilateral ankle surgery as he continues to recover. The Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 114-109 in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup on Tuesday. Giannis led the Bucks with 37 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Middleton was limited to just 20 minutes off the bench, as he did not score a point but added eight assists, four rebounds and three steals in the Bucks' victory.

The Hawks also have a number of players listed on the injury report. Injuries could play a big role in impacting the game. For the Bucks, the only player aside from Antetokounmpo and Middleton on the injury report is MarJon Beauchamp, who is dealing with left hamstring tendinopathy.

Here's everything we know about the Bucks players' injury statuses for tonight's game vs. the Hawks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton injury statuses for Hawks vs. Bucks NBA Cup game

Antetokounmpo, Middleton and Beauchamp are all currently listed as probable.

Antetokounmpo is playing at an MVP level once again during the 2024-25 campaign. He is averaging 32.7 points per game on 61.2 percent field goal shooting. Giannis is also averaging 11.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks per outing.

He has been able to play in 22 of the Bucks' 24 games up to this point as well.

Middleton has been limited to only three games played this season. He is averaging 7.3 points, 6.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while recording 21 minutes per outing.

Middleton will see an increase in minutes as he continues to play in more games. The Bucks do not want to rush him back into a heavy workload, though.

As for the question of if Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are playing tonight vs. the Hawks, the answer is probably.