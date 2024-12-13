We've got the Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Cup Semi-Final Results according to NBA 2K25 to see who the game thinks will advance to the Final. The two teams will compete to advance in the NBA's second annual in-season tournament. The Bucks defeated the Magic, while the Hawks took care of the Knicks. But only one can advance to the final round. So, who will win, according to NBA 2K25?

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks – NBA Cup Semi-Finals Results According to NBA 2K25

According to our NBA 2K25 simulation, the Atlanta Hawks will defeat the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2024 NBA Cup Semi-Finals 111-107. The Hawks overcame an 11 point deficit after the first period to defeat the Bucks and advance to the NBA Cup Finals. While the Bucks' offense simmered down halfway through the game, the Hawks kept scoring more points in each period.

TEAM Quarter 1 Quarter 2 Quarter 3 Quarter 4 FINAL ATL 22 24 31 34 111 MIL 32 20 27 28 107

In terms of player performances, Trae Young was the player of the game after posting 29 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and even four steals. Bogdanovic dropped another 23 points as the Hawks' offense performed better in each period.

As for Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokoumpo led the team in points (29) and rebounds (15). Damian Lillard added another 27 points along with seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals. However, the team's 19 total fouls severely hurt them, especially later in the game.

Additionally, check out some of game stats:

Hawks STAT Bucks 39/85 (46%) Field Goals 38/79 (48%) 9/26 (35%) Three Pointers 10/26 (33%) 24/31 (77%) Free Throws 21/26 (81%) 9 Offensive Rebounds 10 36 Defensive Rebounds 44 12 Steals 5 2 Blocks 6 7 (20) Turnovers (Points Off) 15 (9) 14 Team Fouls 19

9 Biggest Lead 10 25:07 Time of Possession 22:52

With the win, the Hawks advance to the NBA Cup Final, where they will play either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Houston Rockets. Should they win it all, it'll be an impressive feat for the team early in the year. Regardless, we look forward to watching the real game this weekend so see what happens.

That wraps up our Hawks vs. Bucks NBA Cup Semi-Final Results according to NBA 2K25. If you want more NBA 2K content, try redeeming the latest locker codes. Furthermore, take a look at all the rewards you can earn in NBA 2K25 Season 3. Lastly, make sure to tune into the latest episodes of NBA 2KTV to earn some free VC.

Update: The simulation was created on Sunday, December 12th, 2024. We adjusted the roster based on that day's injury report. We also adjusted CPU sliders in an effort to create realistic final scores.

