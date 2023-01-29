Despite popping up on the Milwaukee Bucks’ official injury report over the past few games, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been able to play through a knee injury. The former back-to-back MVP has now suited up for three straight contests after being sidelined for five games because of the injury. At this point, all signs are pointing to Antetokounmpo being available for the Bucks when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Pelicans

According to the injury report, Giannis is probable to play with soreness in his right knee. This only means that barring any unforeseen setbacks, the Bucks superstar should be in the starting lineup against a Zion Williamson-less Pelicans side.

Rookie MarJon Beauchamp has also been listed as probable for the Bucks with tendinitis in his right patella, while both Bobby Portis (MCL sprain) and Serge Ibaka (not with the team) are still out.

The Pelicans have yet to submit their injury report as of writing.

The Bucks, who now have a 32-17 record and are sitting on the third spot in the Eastern Conference, are coming off three straight wins. It’s no coincidence that they’ve won all three games with Antetokounmpo in the lineup.

As for the Pels, this team is in a world of trouble right now. They have lost six straight games and a re clearly struggling without the services of Zion Williamson. Not even the return of Brandon Ingram has been enough to lift New Orleans as they continue to fall in the standings out West.