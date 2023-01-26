It was another day at the office for Giannis Antetokounmpo on Wednesday night as he led the Milwaukee Bucks to a 107-99 win over a Denver Nuggets side that was missing the services of reigning back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic. Giannis erupted for 33 points on 9-of-15 shooting, to go along with 14 rebounds, four assists, and three steals (he did turn the ball over nine times, though), as the Bucks logged their second straight since Antetokounmpo’s return.

Giannis previously missed five games for Milwaukee with a sore left knee, and it now seems that he’s dealing with another injury following the Nuggets game. Antetokounmpo has popped up on the Bucks’ injury report ahead of Friday’s showdown against the Indiana Pacers. This time around, it’s a sore right knee that’s bothering him.

The good news for Bucks fans is that Giannis has been listed as probable to play. It appears that his appearance on the injury report is merely precautionary and that he should be in the starting lineup for Milwaukee come Friday.

Khris Middleton is not on the injury report for the Pacers game, which means that he should play in his third straight game following another lengthy injury spell. The Bucks are easing their All-Star forward back into the fold, so he should still be on some sort of minutes limit on Friday.

Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp and AJ Green are both questionable to play against Indiana, while Serge Ibaka remains out as he looks to find a new team before the trade deadline.