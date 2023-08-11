Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo announced he would not participate in the 2023 FIBA World Cup in a Friday Instagram post.

“Everyone knows my passion and love for my National Team has and never will change,” Antetokounmpo wrote. “Since the conclusion of my NBA season I have been pushing my body to the limits to be the player I need to be to help our team achieve the goals we set.

“But after months of work and multiple meetings with medical staff it is clear that i am not ready to compete in the level that I need to be to participate in the World Cup. This was not a choice but my only option in ensuring I get back to the level of basketball I have worked so hard to achieve so far in my career. I am extremely disappointed in this outcome but this was a decision made with the medical staff. I'm going to continue to push myself to be ready for the next time my name is called. My personal, and our ultimate team goal is to qualify for the 2024 Olympics games and it will be an honor to represent my National Team next year.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo participated in the FIBA EuroBasket 2022 games. He earned averages of 29.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. Greece announced its preliminary roster for the 2023 FIBA World Cup in July.

Antetokounmpo, a former first-round pick for the Bucks in the 2013 NBA Draft, ended the 2022-23 NBA season with averages of 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He was named a starter and a team captain for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, marking his seventh All-Star appearance.