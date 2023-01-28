On Thursday, the NBA announced the Eastern and Western Conference starters for the 2023 All-Star game in Salt Lake City. Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was named a starter as well as a captain, with the other captain being Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James. And following Milwaukee’s win over the Indiana Pacers Friday night, Antetokounmpo gave a heartfelt reaction to being named an All-Star captain for the second time in his career, per a tweet from NBA India:

“This year is my seventh and I’m 28 years old and I will never take it for granted, hopefully I can have seven more. But you never know… It might be my last one, but that’s why I will enjoy it to the fullest and hopefully I can still, [be] able to do what I do, do what I love, keep on improving, and have many more to come.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo, 28, is in his tenth year in the NBA, all with the Bucks since the team chose him with pick 15 of the 2013 draft. He’s averaging 31.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks across 38 appearances this season. While Antetokounmpo is undoubtedly having a great all-around 2022-23, he’s struggling to score the ball efficiently, at least by his standards. The Greek Freak’s current 52.7% field-goal percentage is his worst since the 2016-17 campaign when he was only 22 years old.

Considering all that Antetokounmpo has accomplished in the NBA at his young age, it’s almost certain that he’ll be a perennial All-Star until he retires, barring any unfortunate injury luck.