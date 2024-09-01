Milwaukee Bucks superstar and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player recipient Giannis Antetokounmpo married his girlfriend and the mother of their children Mariah Riddlesprigger today in Greece.

Antetokounmpo and Riddlesprigger, who have three children together, were wed in Antetokounmpo's home country today in a ceremony that Bucks forward Khris Middleton served as Antetokounmpo's best man. Middleton and Antetokounmpo have played together in Milwaukee since 2013, when Antetokounmpo was drafted by the Bucks and Middleton was traded by the Detroit Pistons.

The guests at the wedding included Antetokounmpo's former Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday, NBA superstar LeBron James, the Bucks' owners, tennis legend Serena Williams, and even Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, according to Eurohoops.

Riddlesprigger, a native of Fresno, met Antetokounmpo not too long after he moved to the United States and began playing for the Bucks. As the couple said in the Amazon documentary “Giannis: The Marvelous Journey,” upon meeting Antetokounmpo, Riddlesprigger was immediately taken aback by his love and devotion for his family.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Liam, in February 2020, and have since birthed two more children: son Maverick in August 2021 and Eva in September 2023.

They did not talk much about their engagement or the upcoming wedding — other than Antetokounmpo casually mentioning late last year that he was “soon to be married to this beautiful woman next to me,” referring to Riddlespringer. It appears very few people in the media were aware of the big day until late this past week.

The theme of privacy has seemingly continued in the wedding itself, as the ceremony, as well as the two previous days that included a “white party” and “Nigerian night,” have not been publicized. The wedding took place at the Costa Navarino resort in Pilos, a town in southern Greece.

In less than two months, Antetokounmpo will begin his 12th season in the NBA. The Bucks superstar won back-to-back MVPs in 2019 and 2020, and in his greatest career achievement, led the Bucks to an NBA Championship in 2021, winning Finals MVP in the process.