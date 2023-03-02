Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are on a 16-game winning streak, and they definitely look poised to contend for the title this 2022-23 season.

Even better for the surging East powerhouse, history is on their side amid their wild streak.

The Bucks are scoring an average of 123.7 points during their latest winning run, which is the third-most points by any team that had a similar 16-game winning streak. The only two teams with a higher scoring output were the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers who put up 128.4 points, and the 1959-60 Boston Celtics who averaged 124.0 points.

It’s worth noting that both those Lakers and Celtics teams proceeded to win the title in their respective seasons, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Of course there’s a lot of basketball to be played this 2022-23 campaign, and so the Bucks cannot really be that complacent when it comes to their title chances.

Sure enough, however, Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. will love their chances. And why wouldn’t they be? They are playing really well, and their Big 4 of Giannis, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton have only started four games together. Imagine what else they can achieve once they really click as a starting unit.

There are plenty of threats for the Bucks, with the Celtics being a dominant force in the East all season long. Out West, the Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and even the Golden State Warriors can threaten them for the title.

However, there’s no denying that Milwaukee has enough weapons to compete with the other top dogs. Not to mention they are certainly brimming with confidence right now amid their incredible run.