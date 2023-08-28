Giannis Antetokounmpo's future is clouded in uncertainty. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar has displayed loyalty throughout his career so far, but there's a chance he could end up leaving the team at some point. If Giannis does depart from the Bucks, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are expected to have interest in him, according to NBA insider Marc Stein, via The Stein Line.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in the NBA

Antetokounmpo recently explained his thoughts on potentially signing a contract extension with the Bucks. Although he isn't necessarily against the idea, Antetokounmpo also appears to be willing to move on depending on the situation.

“The real question’s not going to be this year — numbers-wise it doesn’t make sense,” Antetokounmpo said, via the New York Times. “But next year, next summer it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don’t know… I would not be the best version of myself if I don’t know that everybody’s (Bucks) on the same page, everybody’s going for a championship, everybody’s going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do. And if I don’t feel that, I’m not signing.”

If Giannis Antetokounmpo does decide to move on, he will receive no shortage of interest around the league. The Lakers and Knicks are the teams being mentioned as potential landing destinations right now, but almost every franchise would love to have a player like Giannis. He's one of the best all-around players in the league, if not the best, and has demonstrated impressive leadership ability.

For now, Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee remains uncertain. The Bucks will need to show Giannis that they are all in if they want to keep him around for years to come.