Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo just wants the ball back from the Pacers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo played like a Greek god Tuesday, as he mercilessly clobbered Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers with a historic performance Wednesday night to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 140-126 win When it was all said and done in the game, all Antetokounmpo wanted was to take home the ball as a remembrance for his explosive scoring night, but Indiana apparently did not want him to have the leather, per Chris Haynes of TNT.

“Indiana Pacers took the game ball away after Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 64-point game. A furious Antetokounmpo took off for the Pacers’ locker room to attempt at retrieving the ball. It is unclear if he got the ball back.”

That's when, as Haynes mentioned, Antetokounmpo gathered whatever strength he had left in him to make a charge into the Pacers locker room in an effort to get the ball.

Giannis goers sprinting down the tunnel and then returns a minute later to go off on Lloyd Pierce and Tyrese Halliburton demanding they get the game ball back as one of the Pacers took it pic.twitter.com/MocZ4VPNBi — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) December 14, 2023

Giannis Antetokounmpo would later emerge out of the tunnel and return to the court where he had a spirited discussion with Pacers assistant coach Lloyd Pierce and Haliburton.

The Pacers allegedly kept the game ball after Giannis Antetokounmpo’s historic night and the Greek Freak appears to have ran after it 💀 He also had a heated conversation with Tyrese Haliburton right back on the court. (via @SportsCenter)pic.twitter.com/R9EGZbVwtI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 14, 2023

An update from Haynes also shed light on how the ball ended up with the Pacers.

“Initial explanation from one member of Pacers to Bucks players as to why they took the game ball from Giannis Antetokounmpo: They wanted to give it to a rookie who scored his first career basket. Oscar Tshiebwe was the only rookie to register his first point. He made one free throw.”

It's uncertain whether the two-time league Most Valuable Player managed to get the ball, but what's clear is that the Pacers had no answer for the Greek Freak. Antetokounmpo showered the Pacers with a career-high and franchise-record-setting output of 64 points on 20-for-28 shooting from the field. He made a living on the free-throw line as well, going 23-for-32 on his freebies, while adding 14 rebounds, three assists, four steals, and a block all on 37 minutes of action on the floor. Damian Lillard added 21 points to go with six assists, while Bobby Portis came off the bench and fired 19 points.

This is a sweet revenge for Antetokounmpo and the Bucks on the Pacers, who eliminated them in the semifinals of the recently concluded NBA In-Season Tournament.