Los Angeles Lakers’ head coach Darvin Ham was previously hesitant to call LeBron James the greatest player of all-time. The GOAT talks were reignited after LeBron set the new all-time scoring record on Tuesday night. Ham, who had previously referred to LeBron as the “GOAT of this era,” gave a more definitive answer to the question after James’ historic night, per The Athletic.

“I think (passing Kareem) puts him at the top of the list,” Ham said of LeBron. “Just his durability, his longevity, what he’s done, what he’s meant to the league on and off the court… I don’t mind at all calling him the greatest.”

There will still be plenty of Michael Jordan-stans, and that is completely understandable. Jordan’s championship winning prowess and ability to stay calm under pressure has failed to truly be replicated by other players. Kareem is also in the conversation for greatest player of all-time. And Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain and Magic Johnson deserves their credit.

In the end, the conversation tends to come down to LeBron James versus Michael Jordan. Regardless of one’s stance on the topic, it is difficult to deny that LeBron’s all-time scoring record achievement helps his case for being regarded as the best player in NBA history.

The NBA GOAT debate won’t truly be decided until LeBron James retires from the league. Winning another championship or two would only enhance his argument.

Darvin Ham will not be the only person in the NBA world to change their tune on the conversation following LeBron’s special night.