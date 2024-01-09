The Jazz trolled Giannis Antetokounmpo after the win

The Utah Jazz came out with a 132-116 win on the road over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, and the Jazz social media took a little bit of a jab at Giannis Antetokounmpo after the game by posting their equipment trainer, Adam Klauke, on Twitter.

After a loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Giannis Antetokounmpo garnered some attention for his comments critiquing pretty much everyone in the organization, saying they need to be better and saying it starts with the equipment manager. The Bucks have now lost two straight games going into Thursday's big matchup with the Boston Celtics, the team with the best record in the NBA and the main competitor in the Eastern Conference.

It was a big win and a funny moment on Twitter for the Jazz. It was a well-rounded effort in the win, as Utah had six different players score double digit points in Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, Keyonte George and Kelly Olynyk.

As a result, the Jazz moved to 18-20 on the season, and a win against a top team like the Bucks could be big for a team that is trying to turn things around after a bit of a slow start to the season.

It will not get any easier for the Jazz, as they will face the defending champion Denver Nuggets at home on Wednesday. It is a chance for another statement game from the Jazz, and it will take another well-rounded performance from them to get a win against a championship contender.