History and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo typically go hand-in-hand. In Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors, Antetokoumpo had 35 points and 13 rebounds. As a result, he now has the eighth-most games with 35+ points and 10+ rebounds in league history.

At 30-years-old, he's continuing to dominate. For instance, Antetokounmpo leads the third NBA All-Star game voting in the Eastern Conference, and for good reasons. The Milwaukee MVP has led a major turnaround for the team, since starting the season with a 2-8 record.

After that, they have a 23-17 record and currently have the No. 4 seed in the East. However, much of the Bucks' success has come from Antetokounmpo and superstar point guard, Damian Lillard. The duo have played off of one another at an extremely high level.

Lillard is averaging the highest three-point percentage since the 2019-20 season. Not to mention, he's still playing 36 minutes per game. Going back to Antetokounmpo, he's having another near-MVP season. On the year, he's averaging 31.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and six assists per game. Funny enough, he has eight games this season with 35+ points and 10+ rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's history is pivotal for the Bucks

A former MVP playing at an MVP level is a recipe for success, especially when you consider Antetokounmpo's game. He's a bruiser with elite athleticism and body control for his size. The near seven-footer can bring the ball up and down the court, run the offense, and have plays drawn up for him.

Although there were some uncertainties in the offense at the beginning of the year, they've gone back to the Greek Freak. Allowing him to dominate the paint has opened up the floor for the rest of his teammates. Guys like Lillard, Bobby Portis Jr., and Khris Middleton have all benefited tremendously from it.

Funny enough, Antetokounmpo cited that there was unfinished business during the NBA Cup run. When they won the in-season title, it seemed that the organization turned the corner. There's been more chemistry, synergy, and not an overreliance on one player or another.

Still, Antetokounmpo will continually dominate as long as he's in the league. His mix of size, speed, skill, and athleticism makes him an impossible matchup, hence the history he made against the Raptors. At the end of the day, Milwaukee will keep relying on the star player as long as he's healthy.

The Bucks will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Antetokounmpo could keep extending that streak of 35+ points and 10+ rebounds on his home court.