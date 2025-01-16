The NBA has released the third results from the fan vote for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, which will be hosted by the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has led in the voting throughout the first two fan voting returns, is once again sitting at the top of the NBA with 3.49 million votes. The Milwaukee Bucks star is the only player in the league to cross the 3 million vote threshold.

Expand Tweet

As was the case in the last voting results, Denver Nuggets three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is behind Giannis with 2.92 million votes.

While Antetokounmpo and Jokic lead the Eastern and Western Conference frontcourts in votes, it's LaMelo Ball and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who continue to lead these respective conferences in the backcourt voting.

Ball has surprisingly remained at the top of the East backcourt voting results from fans, as he is now up to 1.9 million votes, a near 410,000 increase in votes compared to the second fan voting results. In a total of 26 games with the Charlotte Hornets this season, Ball has averaged 29.6 points, 7.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game.

Gilgeous-Alexander has been at the top of the West backcourt voting and is now up to 1.81 million votes, extending his lead over Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who has received 1.36 million votes.

Aside from Giannis and Jokic, Boston Celtics All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum is the only other player in the league to receive over 2 million votes, as he currently resides at 2.22 million fan votes.

The most notable changes from the second fan return to the third fan return revolve around the Cleveland Cavaliers. Darius Garland has jumped both Jordan Poole and Tyler Herro to move into eighth for East backcourt players, and Jarrett Allen has moved into the top 10 for East frontcourt players. Evan Mobley also moved from eighth to sixth in the East frontcourt voting.

In the West, LeBron James (2.59 million votes) has jumped Kevin Durant (2.49 million votes) for second behind Jokic.

If fans dictated who would start in the NBA All-Star Game, then it would be Giannis, Ball, Tatum, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Donovan Mitchell who would represent the East. Over in the West, the starters would be Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander, Curry, James, and Durant.

Fans account for 50% of the vote to decide All-Star starters. Players and a media panel account for 25 percent each.

This year, the NBA has switched the format of the All-Star Game from the traditional Western Conference vs. Eastern Conference format. Instead, players will be divided into three different teams in a tournament-style format where the fourth team in the event will be the winners of the Rising Stars Challenge. Both players and fans have given mixed reviews to this new format, which the NBA is experimenting with in order to try and bring a level of competitiveness back to All-Star Weekend.

Voting for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game will conclude on Monday, Jan. 20, at 11:59 PM ET. The starters for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game will be announced during TNT's NBA coverage on Thursday, Jan. 23.