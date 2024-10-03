Giannis Antetokounmpo married longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger last September, and he answered questions about the wedding and life with his wife during the Milwaukee Bucks Media Day to open training camp. As typical of Giannis, the superstar got a little spicy when answering a question about his favorite part of the wedding. After all, his nickname is “Greek Freak” for more than his freakish athletic ability.

“You asked me what was my favorite part of the wedding? My wedding night. After the wedding, that was my favorite part,” Antetokounmpo told a reporter in this video shared by HoopsHype on X, formerly Twitter.

The Bucks star gets married and prepares for training camp

Last September, Giannis Antetokounmpo married his now-wife Mariah Riddlesprigger in a private ceremony in Greece that drew guests such as LeBron James and current and former Bucks teammates Jrue Holiday, Bobby Portis, and Khris Middleton.

Head coach of the Greek National Team Vassilis Spanoulis was also at the wedding. Giannis led Greece to the Olympic quarterfinals in the recent Paris games, but they fell to Dennis Schroder and Team Germany.

Even Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis also attended the ceremony at the Costa Novarino resort in Messinia, in the country's Southwest Peloponnese region.

As the bliss of newlywed life carries over to training camp and the regular season, Giannis now faces a lot of expectations.

The Bucks had landed Damian Lillard prior to last season, in an attempt to pair the Greek Freak with another dynamic scorer who can shoot lights-out from distance.

However, an injury cost Giannis the first round series against the Indiana Pacers, which they lost in six games. Injuries aside, the Bucks have lost in the first round twice in a row since winning the NBA championship in 2021.

Spending a full training camp with new coach Doc Rivers could bring out the best in the Dame and Giannis combo.

However, their aging roster and lack of athleticism outside of the Greek superstar will give them problems versus the younger teams like the Pacers, Orlando Magic, and especially the defending champions Boston Celtics.