Giannis Antetokounmpo was not happy with his team following the Bucks' NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals loss to the Pacers.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Indiana Pacers 128-199 in the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Thursday, and after the game superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was just one of the Bucks not happy with his team’s performance.

“The talent level we have is incredible but we have to be more organized.” Antetokounmpo said after the loss, per ESPN. “I feel like sometimes we’re not organized at all. We don’t know what we try to get from our offense, or sometimes defensively we’re not sprinting back. We don’t shoot a lot of early 3s. At the end of the day, you have to protect the ball. You have to know where the ball is. We had a lot of situations today that they got a lot of dunks, open 3s, early 3s. We have to be better.”

Giannis continued by talking about how it was about the Bucks’ mindset against the Pacers as much as it was about execution on the court.

“Nobody is going to give you nothing. Like sometimes I feel like we expect just because we have great players out there, that Tyrese Haliburton or Myles Turner or Aaron Nesmith, somebody is not just going to give us the game. Like, no,” Giannis complained. “We have to be better. We have to go out there and take it. You know at the end of the day, I think we are great players, but if we don’t go out there and compete, they are not going to respect us. They played their best against us.”

Despite his harsh feelings about his team after the loss, Giannis did everything he could to get his team to the NBA In-Season Tournament final. The Greek Freak scored 37 points and added 10 rebounds at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.