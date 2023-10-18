On paper, there may not be a scarier duo in the NBA than the Milwaukee Bucks' star pairing of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. The playstyles of those two players have natural chemistry, with Antetokounmpo demolishing defenses by putting so much pressure on the rim and Lillard capitalizing on the space Antetokounmpo will create in the paint by stretching defenses outside the arc. However, Lillard hasn't hit the ground running at all in preseason.

Against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, the new Bucks floor general finished the game on 3-10 shooting from the field, and then on Tuesday night, Lillard shot even worse from the floor, going 2-11 and 0-5 from three. Given the what have you done for me lately mindset among fans, some may be concerned that adding the seven-time All-Star may not be as rewarding as people think.

Nevertheless, Giannis Antetokounmpo has nothing but support for his new Bucks co-star. Antetokounmpo posted a picture of himself helping up Damian Lillard on his official Instagram account, with the caption: “🤝🏾”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34)

Of course, it's in Giannis Antetokounmpo's character to be of such support to his teammates, no matter how well they're performing on the court. Moreover, Antetokounmpo knows just how incredible of a player Damian Lillard is, and he knows how hard his new Bucks teammate works behind the scenes, so it shouldn't be too long before the city of Milwaukee experiences Dame Time.

In addition, it's only preseason, so there is literally no reason for concern when it comes to Lillard's two shaky preseason performances for the Bucks thus far. It's important to note as well that due to the Portland Trail Blazers' terrible end to the 2022-23 season, Lillard had to sit out the final few weeks of the season, so it's not surprising at all to see him fight a bit of rust as he plays his way into game shape.

Expect Lillard to be at the top of his game come October 26, Thursday, when the Bucks take on the Philadelphia 76ers to begin the 2023-24 campaign.