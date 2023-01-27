Being voted as an All-Star starter is already one of the most lofty achievements an NBA player can achieve. But to be the highest vote-getter in one’s conference? That takes a special combination of talent and popularity. Thus, it’s no surprise that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is proud for having been named the All-Star captain for the third time in his career.

Posting on his official Twitter account, Giannis Antetokounmpo shared his wholesome reaction to his latest feat for the whole world to see.

“El Capitan! 😂,” Antetokounmpo wrote.

Of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be drafting against LeBron James once again, which will make nabbing his first All-Star win as captain a difficult task to pull off. After all, James has always lived up to his LeGM mythos as he has always drafted exceptionally well. Just last year, James had four MVPs in his All-Star starting lineup – including Antetokounmpo – with another MVP in waiting on the bench in Luka Doncic.

Simply put, if Antetokounmpo wants to dethrone the King, he will have to throw feelings to the side and step up his drafting skill, especially with the draft set to be held right before the All-Star game. And knowing Antetokounmpo, he will surely pull out all the stops to defeat LeBron James.

After all, who could forget the thrilling 2020 All-Star game that saw Team Giannis fall short by two points, all because of Anthony Davis free throws? That surely had to sting for Antetokounmpo. Thus, even with his easygoing nature and his wholesome reaction to his renewed captaincy, expect there to be plenty of fireworks come February 19.