Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report with a right midfoot sprain.

The Milwaukee Bucks will visit the New York Knicks for the first game of a special five-game tilt on Christmas Day. It is also Milwaukee and New York's second game at Madison Square Garden in three nights. Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report after he dropped 28 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in their 130-111 win on Saturday. The question is this: Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing on Monday's Christmas special versus the Knicks?

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Knicks

With Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as probable ahead of Monday's early 12:00 PM ET tip-off, it is looking likely that The Greek Freak will suit up against the Knicks. He is on the injury report with a right midfoot sprain.

There is no way Giannis misses NBA Christmas right?

This should be another spicy matchup between the Bucks and the Knicks. The two teams have already squared off three times this season, including two during the In-Season Tournament. In all three games, Milwaukee came out on top.

Their first encounter saw the Bucks take a narrow 110-105 victory where Damian Lillard activate Dame Time down the stretch to fend off Knicks star Jalen Brunson's 45-point performance. Lillard finished with 30 points of his own, while Antetokounmpo added 22.

In their second encounter, which happened during the Knockout stage of the In-Season Tournament, Milwaukee dominated New York with a 146-122 beatdown. Antetokounmpo finished with a team-high 35 points to go along with eight rebounds and 10 assists.