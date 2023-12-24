They're making the NBA aware.

It took Adrian Griffin to figure out the schematics for the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, all of those seem to have been fixed with Giannis Antetokounmpo having free reign over the paint. Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, and Damian Lillard also get to terrorize opponents with their shooting. All of this has netted the team an astounding 22 twins after a quarter of the NBA season has passed. The guard knew exactly the reason behind their growth, via Jamal Collier of ESPN.

“We're getting more comfortable. It's different when you can communicate a little differently. You know what somebody likes, you know what somebody wants, and you know how to make it work. We're just continuing to get better and I think a game like tonight shows,” Damian Lillard disclosed.

The Bucks steamrolled the New York Knicks to show the peak of their powers. Giannis Antetokounmpo notched 28 points to lead the scoring barrage. Khris Middleton followed suit with 20 points of his own. Lillard would also get 19 big buckets along with seven dimes.

Another huge factor in their success was how other Bucks players stepped up. Brook Lopez only notched five points and three rebounds. But, Adrian Griffin has made it so that Bobby Portis Jr. could freely thrive in these situations. He notched an insane 23-point and 11-rebound outburst.

This collection of players feels special for Lillard, “You put a lot of really good players together, it takes time to jell, get to know each other, and make things work for everybody. Now you're starting to see us win in a different type of way because we're starting to get to know each other better.”

Will the Bucks ride this growth en route to being the Eastern Conference representatives in the NBA Finals?