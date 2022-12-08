By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Giannis Antetokounmpo is unquestionably one of the best players in the NBA today. A two-time MVP and a Finals MVP, Antetokounmpo continues to lift the Milwaukee Bucks on his shoulders, his latest masterclass a 35-point, six-board, seven-dime performance in a 126-113 win over the Sacramento Kings.

However, Antetokounmpo is not content with just being an MVP on the NBA court; he also wants to influence others’ lives for the better and allow fans to share a moment with him they’re sure not to forget.

After their win against the Kings, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother, Thanasis, made the days of a few children who were in attendance at Fiserv Forum. The two Bucks forwards spent a few precious minutes of their time bonding with kids, shooting free throws with them and even giving each one a signed bobblehead, per Melanie Ricks.

These kiddos just shot free throws with and got autographed bobble heads from @Giannis_An34 and @Thanasis_ante43 post-game. I’m sure they will never forget it. Kids + the Antetokounbros = heart full. They’re truly the best and these moments are what it’s all about! #FearTheDeerpic.twitter.com/r5uuGrJent — Melanie Ricks (@melaniebricks) December 8, 2022

Antetokounmpo and his brothers came from humble beginnings, so it’s no surprise that Giannis, despite being the megastar he is today, is looking to give back to the community as much as he could. In 2019, Giannis Antetokounmpo made the dream of Easton King, a 12-year old child diagnosed with a muscular degeneration disease, come true after The Greek Freak spent the day with him.

In addition, back in 2021, Giannis and his brothers launched the AntetokounBros Academy, an organization in Greece geared towards helping underprivileged youth gain access to sports training, education, and other ways to better themselves.

Moreover, Giannis Antetokounmpo donated a considerable amount of money back when basketball operations ceased during the pandemic, while he has also consistently lent a helping hand to help communities who are suffering from hunger.

All in all, this just shows what a terrific human Antetokounmpo is, proving to be someone who’s worthy of being emulated by other superstar athletes.