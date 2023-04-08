Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo may be behind Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid in the MVP race, but there’s no denying that he’s ahead when it comes to being the MVP of the people.

While Antetokounmpo sat out Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies since the Bucks have all but secured the top seed in the East and the NBA, it didn’t stop the Greek Freak from dishing out assists.

After the game at Fiserv Forum, Antetokounmpo was spotted engaging with fans and signing autographs. A young girl then asked the two-time MVP is she can get his shoes. Upon thinking about it for a moment, Giannis obliged and even signed the kicks.

Of course the young fan was ecstatic as she shouted and cried tears of joy. Antetokounmpo definitely made the girl’s day.

Giannis Antetokounmpo tweeted about the viral moment as well, noting that the girl asked him nicely, so he made her wish come true.

They did ask nicely 🤷🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/lA9rJzNVVw — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) April 8, 2023

It’s definitely a beautiful moment, one that proves that Antetokounmpo is a real man of the people.

Even better, it’s not the first time Giannis has made the day of a fan by treating them with his autographs or shoes. As long as it makes his fans happy, he fulfills their requests. In fact, he’s so generous that even Philadelphia 76ers fans were able to trick him into giving them his autograph.

Antetokounmpo truly deserves an MVP award for fan engagement. While other players are having fans thrown out of arenas, Giannis is here always trying to make their day in whatever way he can.