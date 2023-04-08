Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a warning for the rest of the NBA: the Milwaukee Bucks are heading to the 2023 NBA playoffs with the championship in mind.

Of course that is the goal of everyone making the postseason. Who makes the playoffs not expecting to contend for the title anyway? However, Antetokounmpo’s message certainly comes with a lot of weight considering that they are the best team in the NBA this 2022-23 season.

Not to mention that Giannis is not usually someone to send such declaration. Clearly, the Greek Freak is feeling confident about their chances after an incredible season when they are set to finish with less than 25 losses.

Antetokoumpo delivered his championship message after the team honored him on Friday for his achievements this campaign.

“We got to get another one. This is what we need [*points to his finger*]. We need a second one!” Giannis said following the ceremony.

Here’s the Bucks star making the declaration:

"We got to get another one. This is what we need [*points to his finger*]. We need a second one!" Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Bucks crowd before their game tonight 💍pic.twitter.com/1ZNNMMAaK9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 8, 2023

And here’s the Bucks honoring their superstar:

The Bucks took a moment to honor Giannis & his achievements before the matchup vs. the Grizzlies 💚pic.twitter.com/tXUeVuesTz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 8, 2023

Antetokounmpo certainly couldn’t have chosen a better time to make that championship statement. With the playoffs coming soon, that is exactly what Bucks fans would want to hear from their superstar.

The Bucks failed to defend their 2020-21 title last year when they fell to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the postseason. Now that they are healthier, though, Milwaukee has every reason to be optimistic for a title run. With Giannis Antetokounmpo looking motivated as ever, they couldn’t wish for a better position than where they are now.