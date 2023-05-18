The Milwaukee Bucks’ season ended in disappointing fashion. Despite finishing the regular season with the best record in basketball at 58-24 and having arguably the best player in the world in Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks lost to Jimmy Butler and the eighth-seeded Miami Heat in five games in the first round of the playoffs. Bad injury luck for Antetokounmpo certainly played a part in the Bucks losing the series, as he played in just three of the five games.

Fast forward to the current day and Milwaukee’s offseason, and Antetokounmpo delivered a shocking response to a question from a fan asking him to take his talents to the Bay and join the Golden State Warriors franchise, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ official Twitter account:

“Somebody said, ‘Please come to the Warriors.’ … Hey man.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo, 28, has played ten years in the NBA, all as a member of the Bucks franchise. He averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 0.8 steals, 0.8 blocks, 3.9 turnovers, and 3.1 personal fouls per game across 63 appearances this season (all starts).

The Greek native struggled to shoot the ball from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign, even by his standards — Antetokounmpo’s 27.5% three-point percentage was his lowest since the 2018-19 season.

Despite Antetokounmpo’s answer to the Warriors question, Bucks fans shouldn’t be worried about him leaving to go to the Warriors just yet. After all, Antetokounmpo is one of the most loyal superstar players of his generation, and he’s made it clear on numerous occasions that he loves playing in Milwaukee and for the Bucks franchise.