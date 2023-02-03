Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had a hilarious message for guard Jrue Holiday after he was selected to the All-Star game, the team posted in a Friday tweet.

“I had the conversation with him,” Antetokounmpo said. “He was saying that he’d rather just take some time off. I’m like ‘nope.’ ‘I’ll see you in Utah, my friend.’

“You’re going to be right there with me grinding. There’s no time off for you. Everybody can go to tropical islands and soak their feet in the ocean. We’re going to be right there in Utah.”

Jrue Holiday was selected to his second All-Star game after he was named a reserve for the Eastern Conference on Thursday. Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton and Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown were the other two guards selected in the East.

It would be the first time Holiday was selected into the All-Star game since the 2012-13 season, when he averaged 17.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 8.0 assists for a Sixers team that finished 34-48. It would be the final season head coach Doug Collins coached for the team, according to Basketball Reference.

Holiday is averaging 19.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game in 41 games played for the Bucks this season.

Jrue Holiday remained humble when asked about locking down Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard when the team earned a 106-105 comeback victory in Fiserv Forum.

“Honestly bro, he was just missing,” Holiday said.

Leonard finished with 17 points on Thursday, hitting seven of his 26 shot attempts and one of his six 3-point shots.

Giannis Antetokounmpo said there was never a doubt in his mind that the 32-year-old Bucks guard would make the All-Star team.

“I knew that he was going to be an All-Star this year,” Antetokounmpo said. “I believed it.”

The All-Star game will tip off on Feb. 19 at noon CST in Vivint Arena. The game will be broadcasted on TNT.