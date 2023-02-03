The reserves for the 2023 NBA All-Star game were announced on Thursday and there was no shortage of controversy. While there may have been a few very deserving players who did not make the team, one player who certainly deserved his selection was Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday. This is only Holiday’s second career selection to the All-Star team and with his nomination he set an NBA record for the longest gap between NBA All-Star selections as per ESPN’s Stats&Info page.

Jrue Holiday is an All-Star for the first time in nearly a decade. Holiday went nine seasons between All-Star selections, the longest gap for any player in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/6UWuicEBkz — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 3, 2023

The last time Jrue Holiday was named an All-Star was during the 2012-13 season when he was a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. It was his fourth season in the NBA and he averaged 17.7 points per game, 4.2 rebounds and 8.0 assists while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from the three-point line. Holiday has put up similar, if not better, numbers since then including his time with the New Orleans Pelicans, but he still was not selected to the All-Star team since.

This season, his third with the Milwaukee Bucks, Holiday has been averaging 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.2 assists while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from the three-point line. He has been a big reason why the Bucks are one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference and he was crucial in their 2021 championship run. As it stands, the Bucks sport a 34-17 record and are in second place in the East. They are a mere two and a half games back of the top seeded Boston Celtics.