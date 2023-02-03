Jrue Holiday is going to be an All-Star for just the second time in his career. This was confirmed after the Milwaukee Bucks point guard was named as a reserve for the Eastern Conference All-Star squad on Thursday. There’s no denying that Jrue is going to be over the moon with this news, especially once you realize the big prize he just bagged for himself.

ESPN’s NBA front office insider Bobby Marks has revealed that Holiday has just activated a clause in his current contract with the Bucks. By being named an All-Star, Jrue has earned himself a massive $324,000 bonus. Marks said that the bonus is “considered likely” for the 2023-24 season.

The money is obviously a great reason to smile for the 32-year-old veteran, but perhaps even more significant is the fact that his efforts have been recognized by the league. The Bucks are currently second in the East with a 34-17 and are just 2.5 games behind the league-best Boston Celtics. It goes without saying that Jrue Holiday has been a key part of Milwaukee’s success this season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a handful of games last month, and it was Jrue who stepped up in his stead. In the five games that Giannis sat out, Holiday produced averages of 27.2 points on 55.2 percent shooting, 4.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, and 1.2 steals, while also connecting on 3.0 triples per game on a 44.1-percent clip. Jrue kept the Bucks ship afloat sans Antetokounmpo, and it led to Holiday being named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for that particular stretch.