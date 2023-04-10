Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The NBA regular season has officially come to an end after a jam-packed Easter Sunday. Now is playoff time, and the 2023 NBA Finals have everybody’s attention over the span of the next two months. The Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets finished as the top seeds in their respective conferences. The Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, and the reigning champion Golden State Warriors should have serious aspirations. Here are the latest NBA Finals odds courtesy of FanDuel:

Milwaukee Bucks: +240

Boston Celtics: +370

Phoenix Suns: +460

Golden State Warriors: +750

Philadelphia 76ers: +900

Denver Nuggets: +1100

Los Angeles Lakers: +2200

Memphis Grizzlies: +2400

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks enter the postseason as the favorites to win it all, with the Celtics behind them. The Bucks finished just one game ahead of the Celtics, and all signs point to Bucks-Celtics Eastern Conference Finals, although who knows what happens over the next month.

The Western Conference is more up in the air. The Nuggets are sixth on the list despite being the top seed, and the Grizzlies are eighth even though they are the No. 2 seed. The 3-seed Sacramento Kings are further down.

The Warriors won the NBA Finals a year ago and have been clicking lately, but the Suns, with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton, are the popular pick to come out of the West.

The biggest surprise on these NBA Finals odds is the Nuggets behind five other teams, especially with how Nikola Jokic has been playing. Nonetheless, a lot can change over the next few weeks.