Giannis Antetokounmpo has cemented his spot on top of the NBA. The Milwaukee Bucks star is easily one of the most dominant players in the league today. His accolades speak for themselves: two regular season MVPs, DPOY, an NBA championship AND an NBA Finals MVP. He is headed for a Hall of Fame career based on his achievements.

And yet, there are still those that disrespect the Bucks star continually. Case in point: Gilbert Arenas’ asinine comments about Giannis Antetokounmpo. While discussing the best players in the league, the former Wizards point guard claimed that Giannis “doesn’t understand basketball yet”, while downplaying his championship run. (via Reddit)

Arenas also claims that Antetokounmpo doesn’t understand how to be better in the game. Those are some absolutely wild things to say, especially about a guy who has won the Most Improved Player. Since he came into the league in 2013, the Bucks star has added something to his game every single year.

Giannis has always been a bit disrespected in the league. However, after his legendary championship run with the Bucks in 2020, the hate for the Greek star has dissipated, and for good reason. Antetokounmpo went on a tear in the Finals that year, decimating the Suns in six games on an injured knee. You’d think that after that run, no one would doubt his greatness again.

Clearly, though, there are still guys like Arenas who still hate on the Bucks star. Perhaps it’s because of Antetokounmpo’s un-aesthetic style of play compared to other stars. Perhaps it’s because Arenas just doesn’t like him. Whatever the case, you can be certain that Giannis will do everything in his power to disprove this notion.