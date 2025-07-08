With NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo staying put in Milwaukee with the Bucks, the window is set for the Greek Freak to bring his adopted city yet another championship ring. Antetokounmpo is also starting a new chapter with Nike after rumors back in March about a new addition to his signature sneaker line. Just a few months later, Nike is set for the official release of the Nike Giannis Freak 7.

Giannis Antetokounmpo debuted his latest Nike Giannis Freak 7 during a recent Nike-sponsored gym session in a recent social media post. Antetokounmpo is seen during a highlight reel making cuts and working on his jumper. Clean shots of the shoe introduce the newest sneaker in his current catalogue, remaining on-theme with previous releases in terms of the silhouette and direction of design.

It's coming… 👀🔥🔥 Check out SNKRS Live on the SNKRS app tomorrow to learn more. pic.twitter.com/aCR2hC6UxM — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) July 7, 2025



Nike Giannis Freak 7

Nike Giannis Freak 7 Specs: – full-length Cushlon 3.0 midsole

– “ANTETOKOUNMPO” traction pattern

– heel lockdown system inspired by Greek sandals https://t.co/ZhQLV7m6Wz pic.twitter.com/XgqjsbNHAK — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Now introducing the Nike Giannis Freak 7. The seventh entry in Giannis' signature journey arrives on July 29th. pic.twitter.com/kwSxPzSxyg — SLAM Kicks (@SLAMKicks) July 7, 2025

The Nike Giannis Freak 7 is introduced with a revamped upper construction opting for a wave design and patented backwards Nike Swoosh. The upper is made from special padding from the top of the midsole up through the ankle. This feeds into the full-length Cushlon 3.0 midsole, a first for the Nike Giannis line. The design creates a split duality within the shoe as the other half features a textile design, a running theme for Giannis and his sneakers.

Finer details will include a lockdown heel inspired by Greek sandals along with Antetokounmpo's logo on the tongue. The most unique feature is easily the traction pattern on the outsole, outlining a cityscape with “ANTETOKOUNMPO” spelled out along the top. No other signature sneaker is doing something similar at the moment and it's a nice touch as the Nike Giannis line continues to evolve.

Nike Giannis Freak 7 “Ignition”

🚨 OFFICIAL IMAGES 🚨

🚨 OFFICIAL IMAGES 🚨

🗓️ Release Date: July 29th, 2025 pic.twitter.com/ABc4VZHEql — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) July 8, 2025



The Freak 7 will debut July 29, 2025 in the “Ignition” colorway on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers. The shoes will come in a full size run and will be set at a retail price of $110, making these yet another affordable iteration in an already solid release catalogue.

What are your thoughts on the Giannis Freak 7?