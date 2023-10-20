No team wants to be mired in controversy right before the start of a new season, particularly one that has clear championship aspirations and is led by a first-year head coach. The Milwaukee Bucks are drawing that exact type of unwanted publicity following Terry Stotts' stunning decision to resign from his assistant coaching duties. Fans might now have a better idea as to why the unexpected departure could have occurred.

And it's a doozy. Stotts reportedly had a tense exchange with Bucks HC Adrian Griffin this past Tuesday, according to Shams Charania and Eric Nehm of The Athletic. The alleged incident transpired when Griffin called a coaches huddle after practice ended. Stotts, who is best known for his nine-year tenure as head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, instead went over to talk to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. He was summoned again but insisted he be allowed some time with the players.

Griffin then used his “boss” voice and yelled for his assistant to join the group as previously instructed. If true, then one can just imagine the awkwardness that was in the air after such a scene. Griffin was completely cordial when announcing Stotts' decision to step down, with no hint of ill-will towards the longtime NBA figure.

Terry Stotts joined the coaching staff back in June and fortuitously ended up reunited with his former star point guard, Lillard, when the Bucks pulled off a massive trade in September. He helmed the Blazers to three 50-win seasons, eight consecutive playoff berths and a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2019.

Although the full details leading up to this exit might never be known, Milwaukee better get its house in order before for the new season starts. The stakes are too high for this team to be dragged down by inner turmoil.