After watching Superstars travel south of the border to mix it up at Lucha Libre AAA's TripleMania, the WWE Universe descended on the City of Brotherly Love for a Wells Fargo Center edition of the Monday Night RAW, and who was in attendance? Well, that would be none other than Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl-winning slot cornerback Coopr DeJean and “Big Dom” DiSandro, the team's Director of Gameday Coaching Operations.

That's right, after watching Seth Rollins, Paul Heyman, and company talk about running Monday Night RAW, Penta fly like an Eagle. Mr. Iguana do his thing with La Yesca, the production crew took fans around the arena to see the famous faces watching the proceedings, including DeJean and Big Dom, sporting a pair of Super Bowl rings and the Lombardi Trophy for good measure.

Now unsurprisingly, when the camera settled on DeJean and the crowd saw him on the Jumbotron, they absolutely lost it, with the now-second-year cornerback and his Gameday Coaching Operations director pal among the most popular Eagles employees South Philadelphia has to offer, but this wasn't the first time the Iowa product appeared on the Red Brand.

No, back when Pat McAfee was calling shows with Michael Cole on Monday nights, the combination of Cooper DeJean and Quinyon Mitchell, then a pair of rookie cornerbacks, had their wrestling form judged by the commentary team, with the former Colts punter giving them some notes on his Triple H-style Pedigree game.

Will DeJean follow in the footsteps of other athletes like Tyrese Haliburton and George Kittle and get more interesting in the squared circle with each passing year? Only time will tell, but considering his NFL career just began, he might be better off focusing on establishing that legacy before jumping headfirst into something new.