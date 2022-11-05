Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for Bucks vs. Thunder

The undefeated Milwaukee Bucks return home on Saturday for the second of a back-to-back. However, superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is battling a knee ailment which will impact his status for the Bucks’ home affair against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on Friday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. But will he be active on Saturday?

Is Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo playing vs Thunder?

Giannis Antetokounmpo was reportedly downgraded to questionable for the Bucks-Thunder Saturday affair, per Jim Owczarski. Antetokounmpo is dealing with knee soreness which could potentially keep him out of the game.

Although the Bucks expect to take care of business against a mediocre Thunder team, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s presence will be missed if he’s forced to sit out. He is playing at an MVP caliber level so far this season.

Through 8 games for Milwaukee, Giannis is averaging just shy off 33 points per game on 55 percent shooting from the field. He’s also averaging 13 rebounds, 6 assists, and 1.5 blocks per contest.

Although his injury is not thought to be serious, Milwaukee is hopeful he can play on Saturday. With that being said, they don’t want to risk making his ailment worse.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks recently received a positive update on injured star Khris Middleton. Middleton reportedly practiced with Milwaukee’s G-League team and is beginning his rehab towards a return.

Milwaukee has dominated the league up to this point without Middleton. His return will provide even more star-power for a team that is proving they are in line for an extremely impressive 2022-2023 campaign.

As for Giannis Antetokounmpo, we will continue to monitor his status for Saturday night’s game.