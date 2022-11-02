Latest Khris Middleton update sure to please Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks have been without Khris Middleton to begin the 2022-23 season as he rehabs from off-season wrist surgery.

But according to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer provided a positive update regarding Middleton’s progression.

Khris Middleton practiced with the Wisconsin Herd yesterday as he recovers from surgery on a ligament on his left wrist during the offseason. Here is what Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer had to say about it: pic.twitter.com/z6178zLSSc — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 2, 2022

Over the past couple of years, NBA teams have increasingly sent regular players rehabbing from injury to their G League affiliates to help get them back up to speed. With affiliates operating under the branch of the parent NBA team, it’s a good way for injured players to get reacclimated alongside regular team staff.

As Khris Middleton continues to make progress towards a return to the Bucks lineup, multiple reps with the Wisconsin Herd is highly likely. Over the past several seasons, Middleton has emerged as the Bucks second star behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. He was instrumental in the team’s championship run in 2021.

Middleton injured his wrist at some point during last season and he ended up being unable to finish out the Bucks playoff run. He was named to the All-Star for the third time in his career and put up 20.1 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from three-point range.

In Middleton’s absence, the Bucks have managed to begin the season with a 6-0 record with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing like an MVP. They haven’t been as efficient, however, in three-point percentage. They currently rank 25th in the NBA in three-point shooting percentage at 33.5 percent. As a career 39.2 percent three-point shooter, Middleton’s return to the court will certainly help the team in that regard.