By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks have dealt with injuries and absences all season long, but they’ve managed to stay afloat and boast one of the best records in the NBA at 20-7. After a night off following a statement win over the Golden State Warriors, the team is back in action Thursday against the Memphis Grizzlies. With Khris Middleton steering clear of another injury, the question remains: Is Jrue Holiday playing tonight?

Is Jrue Holiday Playing vs Grizzlies

Unfortunately, the Bucks won’t be at full strength quite yet. Holiday is still battling an illness and won’t suit up here, per the league’s official injury report. Thankfully it’s not COVID, but this is now the second straight game the point guard will miss. The former UCLA standout has been brilliant for Milwaukee in 2022-23, averaging 19.1 points, 7.4 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per night, serving as Mike Budenholzer’s best playmaker. Jrue Holiday is such an integral piece of how this group operates and he’s arguably their best defender, too.

In his last contest on Sunday, Holiday balled out for 25 points, eight dimes, and six boards in a surprising loss to the Houston Rockets. With him sidelined again, Jevon Carter is expected to earn another start for the Bucks. He was rather ineffective against the Dubs, however, registering just four points in 28 minutes of action.

So, is Jrue Holiday playing vs. Grizzlies? The answer is a firm no. His next chance to take the court will come on Saturday night at home when the Utah Jazz come to town.