By Angelo Guinhawa · 1 min read

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green got a Milwaukee Bucks fan ejected on Tuesday following what seemed to be a heated exchange between him and the said fan.

Green was seen on camera talking to the referees about the said fan before officials contacted security to get the man out of his seat and the arena.

Draymond Green points the fan out to the officials and they were ejected from Bucks-Warriors 👀pic.twitter.com/yOWJVgxQC9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 14, 2022

*More details to follow.