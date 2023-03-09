Milwaukee Bucks defensive ace Jrue Holiday missed Tuesday’s game against the Orlando Magic due to a neck injury. Sans arguably their top defender, the Bucks managed to beat the Magic by a final score of 134-123 behind 26 points and six rebounds from Brook Lopez. Still, when Mikal Bridges, Joe Harris, and the Brooklyn Nets visit the Fiserv Forum on Thursday night to play the Bucks, every Bucks fan will surely be dying to know: Is Jrue Holiday playing tonight vs. the Nets?

Jrue Holiday injury status vs. Nets

The Bucks have Holiday listed as probable for Thursday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. In other injury news relevant to the Bucks, superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (illness) is also probable to play for Milwaukee.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Holiday, 32, is in his 14th year in the NBA and third as a member of the Bucks franchise. He’s averaging 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game across 53 appearances this season (51 starts).

The former UCLA standout isn’t accumulating steals in the 2022-23 campaign with the same regularity he was in years past — Holiday’s current 1.2 steals average is the second-lowest of his pro career, better than only his rookie season average.

The Bucks should have no trouble beating the Nets at home on Thursday, regardless if Holiday is in the lineup. After all, the Bucks are arguably the hottest team in the league right now, as they own a 9-1 record over their last ten games. But with regard to the question, Is Jrue Holiday playing tonight vs. the Nets, the answer is probably.