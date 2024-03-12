Khris Middleton is an essential part of the Milwaukee Bucks' core. Unfortunately, he has been unable to play over the course of the last month due to a left ankle sprain he suffered in a 114-106 loss against the Phoenix Suns on February 6. Without Middleton in the lineup, the Bucks have surprisingly been able to turn things around as of late, winning nine of their last 14 games and taking over the 2-seed in the Eastern Conference. After ramping up his activities in recent days and returning to practice, Middleton's return seems to be imminent for the Bucks. This has led many to ask the question: Is Khris Middleton playing vs. the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night?
Khris Middleton's injury status vs. Kings
It has been a while since the Bucks had Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Middleton on the floor together at the same time. With Milwaukee finding their stride under new head coach Doc Rivers, now is the perfect time for Middleton to return to action, especially with the start of the playoffs just about a month away.
On Tuesday night, the Bucks will be on the road to take on the Kings in a game that could create some separation between them and the rest of the Eastern Conference. Middleton's possible return for this game would be huge for Milwaukee, and he recently saw his status upgraded to questionable on the team's injury report.
Since the Bucks won the 2021 NBA Finals, Middleton's health has been a key talking point within the organization. He only played in 33 games last season, and Middleton has only played in 43 games this season due to injuries. This year, the three-time All-Star forward has averaged 14.8 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from three-point range.
While these numbers may not reflect a whole lot, Middleton's presence on the wing makes the Bucks' offense so much better. He is deadly in the mid-range area, and Middleton being available gives the Bucks another option to turn to outside of Antetokounmpo. Even if he is to face a minutes restriction on Tuesday against the Kings, Middleton's return would provide a spark for his team.
Should the star wing be unable to get back on the court in Sacramento, Jae Crowder and Pat Connaughton would continue to see the bulk of production out on the wing. Regardless of how well Crowder, Connaughton, or other secondary pieces play, the Bucks need Middleton if they are to contend for another title.
So, when it comes to the question of whether Khris Middleton is playing tonight vs. the Kings, the Bucks will provide an official update on his status as the day progresses.