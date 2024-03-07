The Milwaukee Bucks currently find themselves 41-22 on the season, good enough for the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. Once again, the Bucks are proving to be title contenders, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard leading the charge. But Khris Middleton's absence has been a glaring weakness for this team all year, as the three-time All-Star has been severely limited due to injuries.
To this point in the season, Middleton has only played in a total of 43 games. Since the very start of the year, the 32-year-old has faced a minutes restriction due to various ailments. Currently dealing with an ankle sprain, Middleton has not played for the Bucks since February 6.
Even though he has not been readily available over the last two seasons, Middleton and the Bucks continue to remain confident that he will be back in full force this season. When this will happen is the key question everyone wants answers to.
Middleton speaks out on injuries
When the Bucks won their championship in 2021, Middleton had emerged as one of the better two-way wings in the entire league. Since then, his production has declined as a result of numerous injuries. Over the last month, Middleton has been recovering from a left ankle sprain that he didn't think was too serious at first.
“After it happened I tried to play, run it off a little bit, see if it was going to loosen up or whatever. Just didn’t,” Middleton said recently, via Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “Didn’t feel comfortable. Went into the back, tried to get re-taped, and as soon as I took my shoe off it just blew up. So had to shut it down.”
This injury occurred when Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant was given a flagrant foul for stepping into Middleton's laning space on a jump shot. When Middleton landed, he rolled his ankle and was forced to leave the game.
As far as when Middleton could return, there is still no clear timetable. Head coach Doc Rivers has stated numerous times over the past week that the star is doing better and would be playing if it were the playoffs right now. Middleton has remained confident that he will return this season, and his only focus is to get back out on the floor for his teammates.
“I want to get back out there. I need to be playing,” Middleton continued. “I’ve been on a minute restriction most of the year so at this point I just need to be on the court. So, I’m fighting every day that I can.”
In a total of 43 games this season, Middleton has averaged 14.8 points and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the floor. Always known for his elite level of play on both ends of the floor, Middleton is hopeful that his return will give the Bucks exactly what they need to launch yet another deep postseason run.