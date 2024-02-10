Khris Middleton received an injury update from Doc Rivers ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks' upcoming game against the Denver Nuggets.

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Charlotte Hornets 120-84 on Friday. Damian Lillard led the charge for Milwaukee with 26 points and eight assists. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers provided an injury update on Khris Middleton after the win, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic.

“He's just going to be out for a minute, I can tell you that,” Rivers said of Middleton. “I don't know what a minute means, but yeah, I don't see him in the next couple, for sure.”

General manager Jon Horst also revealed that Middleton is day-to-day with an ankle injury.

Middleton has appeared in 43 games this season. He played in just 33 games a season ago, so his availability this year has been encouraging. Still, Middleton has missed some time this year.

Khris Middleton's important impact on Bucks

When healthy, Middleton has played an important role for the Bucks. The three-time All-Star is currently averaging 14.8 points per game on 48.7 percent field goal and 37.8 percent three-point shooting. Middleton is also recording 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per outing.

Middleton has spent 11 of his 12 NBA seasons in Milwaukee. He's one of the Bucks leaders and knows what it takes to succeed in Milwaukee. So yes, his production is obviously important to the team, but Middleton's impact as a leader cannot go overlooked.

The Bucks are certainly hopeful he can return soon. Milwaukee will not play again until Monday against the Denver Nuggets, so it will be interesting to see if Middleton can return by then.

The game projects to be a competitive affair, as the Bucks and Nuggets are two of the best teams in their conferences. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM EST on Monday night.