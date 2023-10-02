NBA superteams are common nowadays, but fans would be hard-pressed to find more than a couple of instances where the collective star power of the team's two top guys is greater than that of the Milwaukee Bucks. Fresh off acquiring Damian Lillard, general manager Jon Horst put into focus the historical significance of this mega-trade.

“I think it's the third or fourth time in the last 25 years where a team has been able to acquire a top-level player while already having one,” he said at NBA Media Day on Monday, via ClutchPoints. “We'll forever be grateful for [Jrue Holiday].”



Holiday will eternally live in Bucks lore for his role in helping the franchise get over the hump, but the front office deems Lillard's upside more valuable than sentimentality. Milwaukee now possesses the most dangerous duo in the Eastern Conference, when healthy of course, and is well-positioned to vie for its second championship in four years.

It remains to be seen how the seven-time All-Star will fit alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo and company, but the product should at the very least be aesthetically pleasing for all NBA fans to watch. Lillard averaged 32.2 points (career-high) and 7.3 assists in 58 games last season. The Greek Freak tallied more than 31 points per night along with 11.8 rebounds, and oh yeah, he is widely considered one of the top three best players in the game today.

Simply put, these future Hall of Famers have a prime opportunity to become one of the best tandems in NBA history. That conversation won't start, though, until the Bucks prove they can run the gauntlet once more.