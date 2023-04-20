Despite not having Giannis Antetokounmpo available for the outing, the Milwaukee Bucks managed to capture their first win of this quarterfinals series against the Miami Heat Wednesday night. Leading the charge for the league’s top-seeded club was Brook Lopez, who served as their main two-way presence and finished off with an astounding box plus-minus of +14.

Following the contest, during a post-game media session Bucks star Jrue Holiday heaped praise upon his veteran teammate for his efforts, particularly down low, and his overall impact on the team’s in-game psyche.

“It gives us a lot of confidence knowing that Brook is a beast in the paint. He’s done it for a long time now and I think a lot of people do see that he stretches the floor very well and that he can shoot the three ball well but starting off in this league and probably in his career of playing basketball ever he’s always been in the paint. He has great touch down there…He’s made a lot of buckets down there in this league so anytime he’s in the paint he brings so much. And then offensive rebounding. Knowing that they’re a bit undersized, us missing shots or layups we always know that Brook’s going to be down there to kind of clean up the paint and two and three guys need to box him out, not just one person. I’m not sure a lot of people know [that] there’s a lot to handle when you go to guard Brook in the paint, so him down there has been great for us,” Jrue Holiday said of Brook Lopez.

Brook Lopez finished off Game 2 tied for the most points scored with 25 and, despite the historic long-range shooting performance from the Bucks, all of said points came from inside the arc while shooting at a 70.6% clip. Along with this, he would tack on 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a block to his impressive all-around stat line.