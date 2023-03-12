Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Jrue Holiday is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, and everyone knows that. The Milwaukee Bucks star has this amazing blend of agility and strength that allows him to stick to players like glue. However, against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, Jrue was almost powerless against Steph Curry’s brilliance. After the game, Jrue talked about his defense against the two-time MVP.

“I mean, it felt good. Steph’s gonna be Steph, so he’s gonna hit shots. He’s gonna make big plays. But I think, at the end of the day, at the end of regulation, we still had a chance to win. I mean, essentially, we had the game, but I was being stupid. So, against, Steph’s going to be Steph, and I feel like the game plan worked. Just have to execute a little bit better.”

In his first game back in Oracle Arena, Stephen Curry torched the Bucks. He scored 36 points, had four assists, six rebounds, and one critical block on Jrue Holiday. In the last play of regulation, Curry did his best Draymond Green impression, helping protect the rim against an attacking Jrue Holiday. The play prior to that, Curry hit a nasty contested three to tie the game and basically force overtime.

As for the Bucks, their lead over the Eastern Conference remains intact due to the Celtics’ struggles. They’ve looked really good as of late, even winning seventeen straight games at one point. They have now emerged as the clear favorites to make it out of the East, even with Giannis Antetokounmpo nursing an injury.