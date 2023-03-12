My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Milwaukee Bucks have been pretty much unstoppable since midway through January, going on an insane 21-2 run starting on the 16th of that month. It seemed like they were going to make that 22-2 against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, but Stephen Curry ensured that wouldn’t be the case, and after the game, Draymond Green was raving about Curry’s latest heroics.

Curry led the way for the Warriors with 36 points, but for much of the night, he wasn’t at his best. It wasn’t until under two minutes left in the fourth quarter that Curry heated up, and he ended up scoring 20 points in those final two minutes and the ensuing overtime period. The fact that Curry was able to do this against the Bucks stout defense is what impressed Green, and he relayed that after the game.

“(Jrue Holiday is) arguably one of the best on-ball defenders I’ve seen. He was hounding him. Jevon Carter’s an incredible on-ball defender. He’s a pest. He hounds you. (Steph) just took it, no problem. There were times where he was getting grabbed, he didn’t go complain, he just kept playing. You understand that they’re a physical team and they’re going to do that. When you are that physical of a team, you get away with some stuff and you got to understand that. He did. He took matters into his own hands and created every shot he needed.” – Draymond Green, The Athletic

Curry completely took the game over down the stretch, despite the fact that he was getting great defense played on him by Jrue Holiday and Jevon Carter. It all just adds to the greatness of Curry, and it will be interesting to see whether he can keep playing at this high level in an effort to lead the Warriors back to the playoffs.