Stephen Curry can play defense, too. While stopping players defensively isn’t exactly one of his strengths, Curry made the biggest play on that end of the court in Saturday night’s home game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Chase Center, as he perfectly timed Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday’s layup attempt for a huge game-saving block.

STEPH CURRY CLUTCH BLOCK ON JRUE HOLIDAY 🔒 pic.twitter.com/VDWhOBARxK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 12, 2023

With Holiday blowing past the defense of Donte DiVincenzo, it looked as though he was about to give the Bucks a game-winning basket at the end of regulation. Fortunately for the Warriors, Stephen Curry stepped in to help and swatted away Holidays’ shot. That was also a gamble on the part of Curry, as he had to leave Joe Ingles in the left-side corner to challenge Holiday, who seemingly had no intention of kicking it to the open Ingles anyways.

Stephen Curry and the Warriors would get the job done in overtime. Curry finished the game with a game-high 36 points on 13-for-27 shooting from the field, including six 3-pointers, to go with six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block in 43 minutes of work.

With that win, the Warriors, who lost to the Memphis Grizzlies last Thursday, snapped a three-game losing skid and also handed the Bucks, who played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, just their second loss since February.

Golden State has been so tough to beat when it is playing at home but is atrocious when away from Chase Center.

Up next for the Warriors will be a matchup against the Phoenix Suns this coming Monday, also at home.