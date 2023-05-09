On Tuesday, the NBA revealed its All-Defensive team selections. The Milwaukee Bucks were the only team to have more than one of their players selected. Two Bucks made the All-Defensive first team, center Brook Lopez and, more importantly for the sake of this article, guard Jrue Holiday. Holiday’s appearance marks the fifth All-Defensive team selection in his illustrious career.

Holiday will receive much more than just bragging rights for his All-Defensive team nod. The Bucks will pay Holiday a $129,600 bonus, per a tweet from ESPN’s NBA front office insider, Bobby Marks:

🚨Bonus Alert🚨 Derrick White

✅All-Defensive team

💰$250K Jrue Holiday

✅All-Defensive team

💰$129,600 — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 9, 2023

Jrue Holiday, 32, is fresh off his 14th year in the NBA and third as a member of the Bucks franchise. He averaged 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.4 blocks, 2.9 turnovers, and 1.7 personal fouls per game across 67 appearances this season (65 starts).

The former UCLA standout rebounded the ball at a high level in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Holiday’s 5.1 rebounds per game average was a career-high.

Following Milwaukee’s first-round loss to Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, the Bucks have a pivotal offseason ahead of them. Will they trade one of Holiday or Khris Middleton for another star on the open market? Or will they re-sign Brook Lopez to a hefty contract in free agency and try to run it back with the core they have now? Only time will tell, but the Bucks would be wise to hold onto Holiday past this summer. After all, he is one of the best perimeter defenders for his position in the entire league.