The Milwaukee Bucks are not just all about Giannis Antetokoumpo. While he’s undoubtedly the best player on the team, the Bucks have a deep roster with several key contributors on both ends of the floor, including big man Brook Lopez, who is doing an incredible job protecting Milwaukee’s rim.

No other player in the NBA this season has been busier at challenging shots than Brook Lopez. He has the most shots contested so far in the 2022-23 NBA campaign, and it’s not even close. According to The Lead, Lopez has over 1,200 contested shots. Behind him is Cleveland Cavaliers stud Evan Mobley, who only has over 800. That gap between Brook Lopez and Mobley speaks volumes about just how much the Bucks rely on the veteran’s presence on defense.

Most contested shots this season: 1219 – Brook Lopez

803 – Evan Mobley

791 – Nic Claxton

772 – Ivica Zubac

730 – Walker Kessler

720 – Jarrett Allen There’s a bigger gap Between Brook (No. 1) and Mobley (No. 2) than Mobley and No. 49 🤯 pic.twitter.com/D2L2gwhaEQ — The Lead (@TheLeadSM) March 23, 2023

Brook Lopez, Mobley, and Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies are considered to be the frontrunners to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season.

Brook Lopez has been so effective in his role as the anchor of the Bucks’ defense. Lopez leads the Bucks in defensive win shares (3.8), blocks (2.5), and block rate (6.7%).

As a team, the Bucks have their opponents post just a 51.4 effective field goal percentage — the best mark in the league. The length of the Bucks and their versatility around the perimeter plus the imposing presence of Brook Lopez around the basket have ruined countless offensive setups by their opponents, who are also making just 60.7 percent on shots taken at the rim.