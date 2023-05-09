The Miami Heat may be the lower seed in their semifinal matchup against the New York Knicks but through four games played they hold a dominant 3-1 series lead and are on the brink of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third time in four years. Though things may not have been all that smooth during Monday’s Game 4, while taking questions during his post-game media session star Jimmy Butler admitted that his team is always capable of pulling out a win through adversity and, because of this, he has faith in their ability to continue on a deep postseason run.

“We always got a shot to win whenever we’re guarding and when we’re just playing hard and playing together. This game is a game of runs for both sides. But all in all, if we talk through everything and we’re having fun more than anything, I think it’s going to end well for us. We just got to continue to play hard. We damn sure got to play hard coming soon when we go up to New York. But we got a job to do and I think we’re very capable,” Jimmy Butler said.

Jimmy Butler has been absolutely magnificent for the Heat throughout the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Through eight games played, the wing finds himself sporting tremendous averages of 33.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and just shy of a block while shooting 56.1% from the field and 39.4% from deep.

Despite barely qualifying for the postseason, in round one Miami managed to knock out the league’s top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in just five games and seem to have a legitimate shot of providing the Knicks with a similar fate Wednesday night back at Madison Square Garden.